Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Notches 21 tackles
Stephen recorded 21 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups over 15 regular-season games.
After spending the 2018 campaign with Seattle, Stephen returned to the team that drafted him in 2014 and assumed a starting role alongside Linval Joseph. The 28-year-old Stephen is a valued run stopper and averaged 39.2 defensive snaps per game. He's under contract for two more years and should retain a regular role in Minnesota's line rotation in 2020.
