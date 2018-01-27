Vikings' Shamar Stephen: One sack in 2017
Stephen (knee) totaled 28 tackles (nine solo) and one sack in 15 games for the Vikings in 2017.
The sack was Stephen's first of his career, as he mostly served as a rotational defensive tackle for Minnesota. The 26-year-old enters the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent and is likely to fill a similar role with his new team, if he doesn't re-sign with the Vikings.
