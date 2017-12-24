Stephen injured his ankle in Saturday's game against the Packers and is questionable to return.

Stephen slots in as valuable depth for the Vikings as they battle injuries on their defensive front, but he averaged less than two tackles per game, keeping him off fantasy radars. The Vikings will likely have to move over Brian Robison or Stephen Weatherly from defensive end to tackle if the starters need a breather.

