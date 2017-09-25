Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Records first career sack
Stephen had four tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. It was his first career sack.
Stephen is mostly used against the run and played just 18 snaps on defense, but he's been more active rushing the passer than in the past. Still, he's not getting enough playing time for most fantasy formats.
