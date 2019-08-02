Stephen (personal) was removed from the non-football injury list Friday.

Stephen landed on the NFI list last week but ended up missing only the first week of camp. Coach Mike Zimmer previously said the 28-year-old wouldn't be out long, so his relatively quick return isn't much of a surprise. Stephen lines up to have a starting role for the Vikings after posting 25 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2018.

