Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Rejoins roster
Stephen (personal) was removed from the non-football injury list Friday.
Stephen landed on the NFI list last week but ended up missing only the first week of camp. Coach Mike Zimmer previously said the 28-year-old wouldn't be out long, so his relatively quick return isn't much of a surprise. Stephen lines up to have a starting role for the Vikings after posting 25 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2018.
More News
-
Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Placed on NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Inks deal with Vikings•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Posts 25 tackles in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Clear of foot injury•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Inactive for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Questionable for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who has Mahomes upside?
Patrick Mahomes rocked the Fantasy world in 2018, so who might be able to do that this season?...
-
QB Preview: Busts
Don't make the mistake of taking a quarterback too early. The Fantasy Football Today podcast...
-
Fantasy football: Top RB committees
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
QB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our breakout picks for 2019 will give you the best chance to find...
-
QB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
QB Bye-Week Cheat Sheet
Drafting two quarterbacks isn't a necessity (unless you can start two, of course). But those...