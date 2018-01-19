Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Will sit out Sunday
Stephen (knee) has been ruled out for the NFC championship game at Philadelphia on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Stephen suffered a knee injury on Andrew Sendejo's first quarter interception return this past Sunday and had to be carried off the field. He did not have to go back into the locker room to be evaluated, but the injury was serious enough to hold him out for the remainder of the game and for all of practice this week. With Stephen on the mend, it will be rookie Jaleel Johnson filling in at defensive tackle against Philadelphia's third-ranked rushing offense.
