Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Won't return with knee injury
Stephen was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Saints with a knee injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Stephen exited in the first half and was initially tabbed questionable to return, but was ruled out following further evaluation after halftime. Jaleel Johnson should serve as the Vikings' primary option as reserve defensive tackle for the remainder of Sunday's game.
