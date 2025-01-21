Griffin finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles (33 solo) and six pass breakups, including two interceptions, across 17 regular-season contests.

After flopping as a free-agent signing in Jacksonville, the Vikings were Griffin's fourth team in the last three seasons after splitting the 2023 campaign with the Texans and Panthers. Griffin's 17 appearances marked his first full season since 2018 with Seattle. He turns 30 years old in July and is scheduled to again be a free agent. Perhaps the healthy 2024 as the Vikings' third cornerback will be able to land Griffin a chance to start on his next contract.