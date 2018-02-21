Floyd (knee) is still awaiting a settlement of the grievance he filed last September to recoup the $6.76 million he was owed for the 2017 season, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings exercised Floyd's fifth-year team option last April, despite the defensive end having undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus in September 2016. During the operation, a nerve in his right knee was disrupted, which stymied his recovery and prevented him from playing in 2017. Rather than placing Floyd on injured reserve, Minnesota stashed reserve/Non-Football Injury list for the entire 2017 season, a designation that allowed the Vikings to pay the defensive tackle an amount of their choosing rather than the $6.76 million salary figure. Floyd contends that his knee injury shouldn't have been classified as a non-football injury and that he should have been placed on IR, which would have guaranteed him the full salary. It remains to be seen when a resolution to the contract squabble will forth, but no matter how the situation plays out, it's quite likely that Floyd's NFL career is over due to the nerve damage in his right leg.