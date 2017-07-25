Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that he has yet to rule out the possibility of Floyd (knee) getting on the field at some point during training camp, Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press reports.

Floyd is working his way back from nerve damage in his right knee and has not been able to participate in any of Minnesota's offseason activities. However, Zimmer did note that Floyd has shown some improvement of late, which makes him optimistic that the former first-rounder will be able to get back on the field at some point this summer. Still, the team has yet to release any official timetable for Floyd's return from a complicated issue, so he'll remain on the active/non-football injury list until further notice.