Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Hoping to return during training camp, per Zimmer
Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that he has yet to rule out the possibility of Floyd (knee) getting on the field at some point during training camp, Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press reports.
Floyd is working his way back from nerve damage in his right knee and has not been able to participate in any of Minnesota's offseason activities. However, Zimmer did note that Floyd has shown some improvement of late, which makes him optimistic that the former first-rounder will be able to get back on the field at some point this summer. Still, the team has yet to release any official timetable for Floyd's return from a complicated issue, so he'll remain on the active/non-football injury list until further notice.
More News
-
Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Placed on NFI list•
-
Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Expected to begin 2017 on PUP list•
-
Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Remaining optimistic despite slow recovery•
-
Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Optimism surrounding 2017 availability•
-
Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Struggling with nerve damage•
-
Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: Knee remains an issue•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...