Floyd (knee) may not be able to resume his football career, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 2013 first-round pick suffered nerve damage while having a relatively minor procedure on his knee last September, putting his NFL future in question. The unfortunate situation has resigned Floyd to the reserve/Non-Football Injury list all season, and he hasn't been spotted by reporters at the Vikings' team facility since the summer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories