Vikings' Sharrif Floyd: May be forced into retirement
Floyd (knee) may not be able to resume his football career, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 2013 first-round pick suffered nerve damage while having a relatively minor procedure on his knee last September, putting his NFL future in question. The unfortunate situation has resigned Floyd to the reserve/Non-Football Injury list all season, and he hasn't been spotted by reporters at the Vikings' team facility since the summer.
