Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Dealing with hip injury
Richardson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphin with a hip injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson was a limited participant at practice this week to earn the questionable tag, but appears on track to play Sunday. Tom Johnson and Jaleel Johnson would see increased workloads at defensive tackle should Richardson be inactive Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Two sacks in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Half sack in win•
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Distruptive force in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Signing one-year pact with Minnesota•
-
Sheldon Richardson: Meeting with Vikings•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Unlikely to receive franchise tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...