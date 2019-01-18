Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Finishes 2018 with 4.5 sacks
Richardson had 49 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 sacks in 16 games this season
Richardson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings last March and started all 16 games, also eclipsing his sack total from the previous two seasons combined. The veteran defensive tackle played well and will hope his 2018 season garners some longer-term contract offers in free agency.
