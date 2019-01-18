Richardson had 49 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 sacks in 16 games this season

Richardson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings last March and started all 16 games, also eclipsing his sack total from the previous two seasons combined. The veteran defensive tackle played well and will hope his 2018 season garners some longer-term contract offers in free agency.

