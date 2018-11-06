Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Half sack in win
Richardson recorded three tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions.
The Vikings set a franchise record with 10 sacks on the day. Richardson now has one sack on the season, which ties season totals from each of the past two seasons. The big run stuffer will now get a chance to rest up as the Vikings enter their bye week.
More News
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Distruptive force in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Signing one-year pact with Minnesota•
-
Sheldon Richardson: Meeting with Vikings•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Unlikely to receive franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Totals one sack in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Season high in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.