Richardson plans to sign a three-year deal with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Richardson repaired his value in one season with Minnesota, piling up 49 tackles (26 solo), 16 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks as a 16-game starter. He figures to operate as a starting defensive tackle in Cleveland's 4-3 defense, joining a line that includes DT Larry Ogunjobi and defensive ends Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon. The Browns should have a formidable pass rush for the first time in recent memory.

