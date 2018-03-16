Vikings' Sheldon Richardson: Signing one-year pact with Vikes

Richardson is signing a one-year contract with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Selected 13th overall in the 2013 draft, Richardson averaged 4.2 tackles and 0.3 sacks per game in four seasons with the Jets, primarily operating as a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. He dropped off to 44 tackles (2.9 per game) and one sack in 15 games last season with Seattle in a 4-3 defense, but the stats undersell his level of disruptiveness. Richardson will be part of another 4-3 defense in Minnesota, where the presence of edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen (undisclosed) should free up one-on-one pass-rushing matchups inside. The 27-year-old interior rusher could cash in with a massive multi-year deal next offseason if he enjoys a big year with the star-studded Vikings.