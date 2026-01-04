default-cbs-image
Takitaki (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Packers.

Takitaki was a weekend elevation from Minnesota's practice squad for Week 18, but he exited the contest early after hurting his hamstring. Until he's ready to return to the field, Bo Richter could be a candidate to see additional reps at linebacker.

