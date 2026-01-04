Vikings' Sione Takitaki: Suffers hamstring injury Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Takitaki (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Takitaki was a weekend elevation from Minnesota's practice squad for Week 18, but he exited the contest early after hurting his hamstring. Until he's ready to return to the field, Bo Richter could be a candidate to see additional reps at linebacker.
More News
-
Sione Takitaki: Let go by New England•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Rotational role in 2024•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Able to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sione Takitaki: Will play vs. Gang Green•