Coley had three receptions for 67 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Buffalo.

Coley, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, played with the second and third string offense and made a strong impression with several nice catches. He's a longshot to win a roster spot, but Thursday's performance may have give him a better chance to win a final receiver spot.

