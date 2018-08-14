Vikings' Stacy Coley: Carted off field Monday
Coley came down hard after going up for a catch at Monday's practice and was carted off the field, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Coley is coming off of a solid preseason performance against the Broncos where he recorded two catches for 26 yards. The injury certainly did not look promising on first-look, though further tests will ultimately determine its severity.
