Vikings' Stacy Coley: Expected to sit out Friday
Coley (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Coley has been sidelined for over a week after falling hard during practice Aug. 13 and being carted off the field. His absence will extend through Friday's preseason contest, perhaps impacting his chances of making the 53-man roster.
