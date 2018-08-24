Coley (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Coley has been sidelined for over a week after falling hard during practice Aug. 13 and being carted off the field. His absence will extend through Friday's preseason contest, perhaps impacting his chances of making the 53-man roster.

