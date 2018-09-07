Coley (groin) is expected to play in the season opener against the 49ers on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Coley has been nursing a groin injury since mid-August, when he was carter off the field during practice. However, after a return to practice this week, it looks like Coley has been medically cleared to play. Coley is expected to primarily be used on special teams this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories