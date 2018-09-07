Coley (groin) is expected to play in the season opener against the 49ers on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Coley has been nursing a groin injury since mid-August, when he was carter off the field during practice. However, after a return to practice this week, it looks like Coley has been medically cleared to play. Coley is expected to primarily be used on special teams this season.