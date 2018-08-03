Coley (groin) was back in pads at Thursday's practice session, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Coley had missed the past week of training camp with a groin injury, so he will be happy to be back at practice with a roster spot potentially on the line. The 2017 seventh-round draft pick received one target last season and did not record a catch, so if he ends up making the 53-man roster he may be restricted to special teams work.

