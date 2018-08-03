Vikings' Stacy Coley: Returns to padded practice Thursday
Coley (groin) was back in pads at Thursday's practice session, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
Coley had missed the past week of training camp with a groin injury, so he will be happy to be back at practice with a roster spot potentially on the line. The 2017 seventh-round draft pick received one target last season and did not record a catch, so if he ends up making the 53-man roster he may be restricted to special teams work.
