Vikings' Stacy Coley: Still absent from practice
Coley (groin) did not practice Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Coley strained his groin during Wednesday's practice and has been sidelined since. The team doesn't believe it is a serious injury, but the less Coley is able to practice during this stretch of training camp, the more his chances of making the final roster decline.
