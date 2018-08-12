Coley had two receptions for 23 yards on four targets in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.

Coley got work with the second-team offense and did more than Laquon Treadwell and Kendall Wright, who each had just one reception. Coley was thought to be an underdog for the third receiver role, but he may be more in the mix than first believed.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...