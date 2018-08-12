Vikings' Stacy Coley: Two receptions in preseason opener
Coley had two receptions for 23 yards on four targets in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.
Coley got work with the second-team offense and did more than Laquon Treadwell and Kendall Wright, who each had just one reception. Coley was thought to be an underdog for the third receiver role, but he may be more in the mix than first believed.
