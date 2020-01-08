Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from practice again

Diggs (illness) was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Diggs sat out Tuesday's walk-through practice due to an illness, and he appears to be headed for another "DNP" listing on Wednesday's injury report. He'll have one more opportunity to return to practice and shed his injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round contest against the 49ers, during which Minnesota's offense will need every available playmaker firing on all cylinders.