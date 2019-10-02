Play

Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from practice

Diggs (undisclosed) didn't attend practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Tomasson relayed that a Vikings official was unable to specify the reason for Diggs' absence. All the way back in Week 1, Diggs tended to a hamstring injury but played 60 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to two catches for 37 yards. Wednesday's injury report will shed light on his current standing.

