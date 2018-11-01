Vikings' Stefon Diggs: 'Absolutely' expects to play
Diggs (ribs) said Thursday that he "absolutely" expects to be active for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Diggs was held out of practice Wednesday as a result of a rib injury, but it doesn't seem to be a threat to his gameday availability. How he fares in practice Thursday and Friday will determine whether he's correct with the assessment of his health.
