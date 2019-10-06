Play

Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Active Sunday, as expected

Diggs is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Giants.

The ongoing saga with Diggs will simmer down for at least one day, as coach Mike Zimmer has deemed that the wide receiver is prepared to play after a week in which he missed team activities Monday and Wednesday. It's unclear if Diggs will retain his typical workload of 76.5 percent of the offensive snaps, and if he doesn't, the likes of Bisi Johnson, Laquon Treadwell and Davion Davis are on hand to pick up the slack.

