Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Appears limited at practice
Diggs (ribs) appeared limited at Friday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs made his first practice appearance of the week, but he then came off the field for the portion open to the media. He'll presumably be no better than questionable when the Vikings release their final injury report for Sunday's home game against the Lions. A Week 9 absence would free up snaps for Laquon Treadwell and Aldrick Robinson, with Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen also candidates to take on some of Diggs' usual target volume (10.6 per game).
