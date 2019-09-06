Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Appears truly questionable
Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, with coach Mike Zimmer suggesting after Friday's practice that he isn't sure if the wide receiver will play, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diggs returned to practice Thursday and finished out the week with a pair of limited sessions. He appears truly questionable, with Zimmer merely saying "we'll see" when reporters asked him about the wide receiver's availability for the season opener. We may not have a final decision until the Vikings release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. If Diggs were to miss the game, Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson would be next in line for wideout snaps, with recent acquisition Josh Doctson potentially also in the mix. Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook would still be the best bets for targets, and the Vikings might also use more two-TE formations with Irv Smith Jr.
