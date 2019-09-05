Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Back at practice Thursday

Diggs (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was spotted with a helmet during individual drills at the portion of the session open to the media. While his presence is a positive sign for himself and the Vikings offense, his activity level won't be revealed until the team posts Thursday's injury report.

