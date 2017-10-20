Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Back at practice

Diggs (groin) suited up for Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Diggs sat out the previous two days to rest his sore groin, but his participation in Friday's session boosts his chances of getting back on the field this week. The Vikings will reveal Diggs' status for Week 7 following the conclusion on Friday's practice.

