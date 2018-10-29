Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Bounces back with big game

Diggs had 10 catches (11 targets) for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Saints.

After turning in consecutive 33-yard games, Diggs exploded against the Saints' secondary to lead the Vikings in catches, targets and yards. Fellow wideout Adam Thielen has clearly become the Vikings' top receiver and Kirk Cousins' favorite target, but Diggs has maintained a high target share (10.6 targets per week) in this pass-happy attack. The 24-year-old mainly lines up on the outside, which could result in some matchups against the Lions' top corner Darius Slay, but Diggs' big-play ability should keep his upside in play.