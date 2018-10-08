Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Catches 10 passes versus Eagles

Diggs caught 10 of 11 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles. He also gained 25 yards on two carries.

Diggs led the team in targets and receptions, finishing behind only Adam Thielen in terms of receiving yardage. In addition to his busy day on the outside, Diggs made an impact out of the backfield as well by setting a new career high in rushing yards. Diggs has been excellent in Minnesota's three away games, averaging 10 catches and 114 yards per game with two touchdowns. His home outputs curiously haven't been anywhere close to those numbers to this point, but he'll look to change that next Sunday against the Cardinals.