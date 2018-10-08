Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Catches 10 passes versus Eagles
Diggs caught 10 of 11 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles. He also gained 25 yards on two carries.
Diggs led the team in targets and receptions, finishing behind only Adam Thielen in terms of receiving yardage. In addition to his busy day on the outside, Diggs made an impact out of the backfield as well by setting a new career high in rushing yards. Diggs has been excellent in Minnesota's three away games, averaging 10 catches and 114 yards per game with two touchdowns. His home outputs curiously haven't been anywhere close to those numbers to this point, but he'll look to change that next Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Corrals 11 catches in Week 4 loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check versus Bills•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds end zone in Week 1 win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Draws eight targets from Cousins•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not wearing pads Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5