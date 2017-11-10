Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared for Sunday

Diggs (tooth) was full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was limited at Thursday's practice after having a root canal at some point this week. Coming out of a bye, he should be fully recovered from the groin injury that hampered him earlier in the season. The real challenge is a matchup with Washington cornerbacks Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland.