Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared from injury report

Diggs (rib) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Chicago.

There was never any much doubt regarding Diggs' availability after he came out of a bye week with full practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The Bears have been a tough opponent for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends, but only seven teams have allowed wideouts to produce more receiving yards per game (177.6). Chicago's dominance against the run (3.6 yards per carry) has often forced opponents to attempt a high volume of passes (37.4 per game, ninth most in NFL). Diggs has been surprisingly inconsistent on the stat sheet for a player with double-digit targets in six of eight appearances.

