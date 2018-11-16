Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared from injury report
Diggs (rib) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Chicago.
There was never any much doubt regarding Diggs' availability after he came out of a bye week with full practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The Bears have been a tough opponent for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends, but only seven teams have allowed wideouts to produce more receiving yards per game (177.6). Chicago's dominance against the run (3.6 yards per carry) has often forced opponents to attempt a high volume of passes (37.4 per game, ninth most in NFL). Diggs has been surprisingly inconsistent on the stat sheet for a player with double-digit targets in six of eight appearances.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...