Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared to play Monday

Diggs (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

Diggs has been undergoing regular maintenance-related practice designations since late November and never appeared in any danger of missing Monday's contest. The 25-year-old will aim to build on his 2018 numbers against a Seattle defense that is allowing 250.7 passing yards per game.

