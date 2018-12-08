Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared to play Monday
Diggs (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Seahawks.
Diggs has been undergoing regular maintenance-related practice designations since late November and never appeared in any danger of missing Monday's contest. The 25-year-old will aim to build on his 2018 numbers against a Seattle defense that is allowing 250.7 passing yards per game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...