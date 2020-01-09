Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Cleared to play

Diggs (illness) is not on listed on the Vikings' final injury report for Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs missed back-to-back practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but was cleared to play after returning to the field Thursday. While he'll be good to go, fellow starting wideout Adam Thielen is listed as questionable for the contest after suffering an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice. Either way, Diggs will look to be more involved in his team's passing attack Saturday after being limited to two catches (on three targets) for 19 yards in last weekend's wild-card win over the Saints.