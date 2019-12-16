Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Contributes 76 receiving yards

Diggs caught four of six targets for 76 yards and rushed once for four yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over the Chargers.

Diggs led the team in targets, averaging 19.0 yards per catch thanks largely to his long gain of 46 yards. He could have had an even better stat line had the game remained competitive, but five turnovers from the home team greatly affected the game flow. Still, Diggs went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season and should be busier in next Monday's pivotal game against the Packers.