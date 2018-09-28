Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Corrals 11 catches in Week 4 loss
Diggs brought in 11 of 15 targets for 123 yards in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.
Diggs' reception total was a season high and led the Vikings on the night. The 24-year-old now has double-digit targets in each of his last three games, with the fourth-year pro eclipsing the century mark in yardage in two of them. Diggs and fellow wideout Adam Thielen continue to dominate the target share in the Vikings' aerial attack, leaving him in a favorable spot heading into a Week 5 showdown against the Eagles.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held in check versus Bills•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds end zone in Week 1 win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Draws eight targets from Cousins•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not wearing pads Monday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores TD in preseason win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...