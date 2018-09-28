Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Corrals 11 catches in Week 4 loss

Diggs brought in 11 of 15 targets for 123 yards in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Diggs' reception total was a season high and led the Vikings on the night. The 24-year-old now has double-digit targets in each of his last three games, with the fourth-year pro eclipsing the century mark in yardage in two of them. Diggs and fellow wideout Adam Thielen continue to dominate the target share in the Vikings' aerial attack, leaving him in a favorable spot heading into a Week 5 showdown against the Eagles.