Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Could be held out?

Coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't know if Diggs will play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer mentioned that Diggs has already been punished for skipping practice Wednesday, so it isn't quite clear why the Vikings would hold the wide receiver out of a game. Diggs hinted that rumors of a trade request are accurate, but he also said he wants to play. Zimmer said he'll need to "watch the tape" from practice before he decides if Diggs can play in Sunday's game, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It's hard to say what Zimmer is talking about, given that Diggs isn't listed with any injury on the practice report. The final decision may not be revealed until the Vikings release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.