Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Could be held out?
Coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't know if Diggs will play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer mentioned that Diggs has already been punished for skipping practice Wednesday, so it isn't quite clear why the Vikings would hold the wide receiver out of a game. Diggs hinted that rumors of a trade request are accurate, but he also said he wants to play. Zimmer said he'll need to "watch the tape" from practice before he decides if Diggs can play in Sunday's game, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It's hard to say what Zimmer is talking about, given that Diggs isn't listed with any injury on the practice report. The final decision may not be revealed until the Vikings release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Practices in full after return•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Sits out due to non-injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Absent from practice•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops century mark in loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet during win over Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...