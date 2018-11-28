Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Dealing with knee issue
Diggs was withheld from Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
When he met with the media earlier Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer provided little indication that Diggs was dealing with an injury, so it's possible the wideout just received some late-season maintenance for the team's first practice of the week. A better picture of where Diggs stands on the health front should materialize based on his participation -- or lack thereof -- in practices Thursday and Friday. Diggs has been extremely productive over the Vikings' past three contests, racking up 31 receptions to go with 334 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
