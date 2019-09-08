Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Disappointing in Week 1
Diggs hauled in both of his targets for 37 yards in Week 1 against Atlanta.
Diggs was productive when given a chance, highlighted by a 31-yard reception late in third quarter. However, he -- along with the entire Vikings passing cohort -- was greatly limited as the team recorded only 10 pass attempts for the entire game. More positively, Diggs didn't appear bothered by the hamstring injury that caused him to be listed as questionable throughout the week -- one encouraging take away from an otherwise disappointing performance. There's a strong possibility the Vikings will be forced to throw the ball more in Week 2 at Green Bay, giving Diggs more of a chance for target volume.
