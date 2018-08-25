Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Draws eight targets from Cousins

Diggs caught four of eight passes for 51 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Diggs' 6.8 targets per game in 2017 paled in comparison to teammate Adam Thielen's 8.9 figure, but Diggs has received more attention from new quarterback Kirk Cousins through three preseason games than Thielen (12 vs nine, respectively). While this isn't big enough of a sample size to anoint Diggs as Cousins' go-to receiver, it's enough to open that discussion now that the Minnesota starters are done for the preseason.

