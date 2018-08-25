Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Draws eight targets from Cousins
Diggs caught four of eight passes for 51 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Diggs' 6.8 targets per game in 2017 paled in comparison to teammate Adam Thielen's 8.9 figure, but Diggs has received more attention from new quarterback Kirk Cousins through three preseason games than Thielen (12 vs nine, respectively). While this isn't big enough of a sample size to anoint Diggs as Cousins' go-to receiver, it's enough to open that discussion now that the Minnesota starters are done for the preseason.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not wearing pads Monday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores TD in preseason win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Signing five-year extension•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Working with Cousins•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Grabs eight passes versus Eagles•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Saves Vikings from elimination•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.