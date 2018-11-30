Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expected to play

Diggs (knee) is expected to play Sunday in New England, Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune reports.

Diggs was held out of the first two practices of the week, but he did state his expectation of playing in Sunday's game after he was spotted running with a wrap around his left knee Thursday. He then made it back to practice Friday as a limited participant, giving him a shot to suit up for Sunday's inter-conference showdown. It would still be smart to confirm his status when the Vikings release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM EST kickoff. In addition to the knee issue, Diggs faces the threat of shadow coverage from top cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Of course, there is some margin for error when a player is averaging 11.4 targets and 7.9 receptions per game.