Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expected to play

Diggs (groin) is expected to play against the Browns Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As usual, Schefter cites an unnamed source, so be sure to check back for the official word before game time. But Diggs practiced in full Thursday and Friday, so his chances of playing are good.

