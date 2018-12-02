Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expected to suit up Week 13
Diggs (knee) is expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Diggs missed the first two days of practice before getting on the field Friday, albeit on a limited basis. It would be prudent to check back prior to Minnesota's 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff against the Patriots' 25th-ranked passing defense.
