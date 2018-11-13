Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to play this week
Diggs (ribs) said he will return for Sunday's game in Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Diggs missed Week 9 against the Lions and then got extra rest during a Week 10 bye. After returning to practice Monday without incident, he should be at least a limited participant when the Vikings release their initial injury report Wednesday. Assuming he's able to play, Diggs will face a stout Chicago defense that's allowing just 6.8 yards per pass attempt.
