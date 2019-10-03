Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to practice Thursday
Diggs was present at the team facility for Thursday's practice and said he intends to play Sunday against the Giants "if [the Vikings] let me," Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Diggs was absent from Wednesday's practice and appeared on the Vikings' initial Week 5 report with a non-injury designation, but the wideout acknowledged an illness kept him from showing up. Even if Diggs was in fact under the weather, it's apparent that he's not fully satisfied with his standing in the organization, as he told the assembled media Thursday that "there's truth to all rumors" when asked about his ongoing friction with the Vikings. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Vikings have thus far rebuffed trade inquiries into the receiver, so the expectation remains that he'll occupy his usual spot in the starting lineup this weekend. Diggs failed to eclipse three receptions or 50 total yards in the Vikings' first three games but turned in his best effort of the season in the Week 4 loss to the Bears, nabbing all seven of his targets and gaining 108 yards.
