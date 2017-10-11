Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to suit up Sunday

Diggs (groin), who didn't practice Wednesday, expects to play Sunday versus the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Diggs managed to garner just 49 of the Vikings' 70 offensive snaps during Sunday's game in Chicago, primarily due to a groin injury that required attention from the training staff for a large portion of the contest. The result was the fewest yards (four) in any of his 31 appearances as a pro. Because he missed one game last season due to a groin injury, the Vikings may opt for caution and keep Diggs in the trainer's room to ensure he's ready for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Packers. In any case, the team will relay his odds to suit up by the final injury report of the week.