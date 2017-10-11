Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Expects to suit up Sunday
Diggs (groin), who didn't practice Wednesday, expects to play Sunday versus the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diggs managed to garner just 49 of the Vikings' 70 offensive snaps during Sunday's game in Chicago, primarily due to a groin injury that required attention from the training staff for a large portion of the contest. The result was the fewest yards (four) in any of his 31 appearances as a pro. Because he missed one game last season due to a groin injury, the Vikings may opt for caution and keep Diggs in the trainer's room to ensure he's ready for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Packers. In any case, the team will relay his odds to suit up by the final injury report of the week.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Limited by groin injury•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tops 90 yards again•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Takes advantage of depleted secondary Sunday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Held to two catches in Week 2•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores twice Monday night•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...